King Charles cancels Swiss ski trip ahead of coronation: media reports

Several British newspapers are reporting that British monarch King Charles III will break a 45-year tradition of skiing in Klosters this year as he prepares for his coronation in May.

The coronation of King Charles will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6.

Media reports quote Royal Household sources as saying King Charles does not want to risk an injury by skiing in Switzerland this winter.

In 1988, Charles - who was then Prince of Wales - narrowly avoided an avalanche that killed one member of his ski party.

An enthusiastic skier, King Charles first visited the upmarket Klosters resort in 1977 and has returned every year until now.

He is reportedly also concerned that a luxury ski trip would send out the wrong signals to a nation currently struggling with inflation and the cost of living.

“'There are many factors at play, not least it’s a bad look to go skiing during the cost-of-living crisis and the King is not a very ostentatious person,” an anonymous Royal source told the Sun newspaper.

