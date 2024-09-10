Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

King Charles to meet cancer researchers, Indigenous groups during Australia visit

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla will meet cancer researchers, representatives of Indigenous groups and conduct a navy fleet review in Sydney harbour during their visit to Australia next month, official statements said on Wednesday.

The King’s visit to Australia will be his first to a realm as monarch, and he would also attend the Commonwealth heads of government meeting in Samoa scheduled from Oct. 21-26, Buckingham Palace said.

He is expected to reach Australia on Oct. 18 and will visit Australia’s parliament in Canberra.

The British monarch is the head of state in Australia as well as New Zealand, among 14 realms outside the United Kingdom, although the role is largely ceremonial.

“Australians look forward to welcoming The King and Queen back to Australia in October, and highlighting the best of the Australian spirit,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

King Charles, who receives treatment for cancer, will meet researchers Georgina Long and Richard Scolyer to learn about their work on melanoma, a type of skin cancer.

The 75-year-old King returned to public duties at the end of April for the first time since the diagnosis.

He would also visit Australia’s science agency, CSIRO, to assess the agency’s efforts to combat bush fires, and meet residents while attending a community barbecue in Western Sydney, the royal statement said.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
20 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
43 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR