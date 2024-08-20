Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
King Charles to visit Southport to pay tribute to stabbing victims

This content was published on
LONDON (Reuters) – King Charles visits Southport in northern England on Tuesday to pay tribute to the victims and families of those who witnessed a mass stabbing last month which sparked nights of riots and racist attacks targeting Muslims and migrants.

Three young girls were killed and others were wounded in the July 29 attack, which sparked the riots after online misinformation wrongly said it had been committed by an Islamist migrant.

A 17-year-old male, who the police said was born in Britain, was charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and one of possession of a bladed article.

Charles has praised the community spirit, compassion and resilience that countered aggression and criminality from the rioters, and said he hoped mutual respect and understanding would continue to unite the nation.

On Tuesday, Charles will meet some of the surviving children who were present when the Taylor Swift-themed dance class was attacked, and their families.

He will then meet and thank representatives from local emergency services and community groups.

Charles set up the Princes Trust charity in the 1970s. It has helped a million young people to find work or create community projects and has worked in areas impacted by riots and unrest over the years. It has continued to operate since his coronation.

