KNDS Said to Sue Triton Over Refusal to Deliver 18% Renk Stake

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — KNDS NV has sued private equity firm Triton Partners for refusing to transfer a stake in key tank supplier Renk Group AG, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Franco-German defense company on Monday filed a lawsuit at Frankfurt’s regional court against Triton, demanding the investment firm deliver 18.3 million Renk Group shares, the people said. The move took place just hours before the Tuesday midnight deadline for the share transfer, the people said, declining to be identified because the information is private.

KNDS also filed an interim injunction seeking to stop Triton from selling its Renk share to others, the people said. The court rejected the request on the ground that the Italian government has the right to impose remedies on the deal, while there’s no evidence that Triton hid the need of getting approval in Italy, the people said.

A representative for Triton declined to comment, while representatives for KNDS and Renk didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. The court couldn’t provide an immediate comment.

KNDS announced on Feb. 11 that it had exercised its option to buy Renk shares from Triton, lifting its holding to 25% from 6.7%. The transaction was subject to merger control and other regulatory approvals, it said at the time. It would have seen KNDS becoming the biggest investor in Renk at a price of about €20 a share, based on the weighted average price in the three months prior to the announcement.

However, Triton has been considering keeping its stake, arguing that KNDS failed to obtain regulatory approval in Italy, where Renk has a small unit, Bloomberg News reported last week. KNDS doesn’t agree the Italian government pre-approval was necessary as the business doesn’t involve design or manufacturing, some of the people have said, adding Italian law allows acquirers to close a deal and file for approval afterward.

Triton’s reluctance in delivering the Renk shares come after as the tank maker’s stock price surged to an all-time high at €60.1 each on May 6. Renk shares have been boosted by European government’s plans to step up security spending and a $150 million contract it landed from the US Army in March.

Shares of Renk have jumped almost 200% this year, and the company’s performance since its €500 million ($569 million) IPO in February 2024 has made it one of the best private equity-backed European listings in recent memory. Triton has taken advantage of elevated stock prices for defense firms to monetize its stake in Renk, selling down over time.

–With assistance from Laura Alviž.

