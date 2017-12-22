This content was published on December 22, 2017 11:00 AM Dec 22, 2017 - 11:00

Colonel Beat Klingelfuss, second in command at the Swiss base on the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea, describes some of the key patrol points and locations in the area.



In the background, the so-called "noise war" between North Korean propaganda and South Korean attempts to drown it out can be heard.

