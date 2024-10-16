Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Kremlin, commenting on Zelenskiy’s ‘victory plan,’ says Ukraine needs to ‘sober up’

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it was too early to comment in detail on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s “victory plan,” but that Kyiv needed to “sober up” and realise the futility of the policies it was pursuing.

Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that it could be possible to end the conflict with Russia no later than next year if his “victory plan” was implemented now.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Ukrainian plan was probably similar to the U.S. plan which he said was about using Kyiv to fight against Russia “until the last Ukrainian.”

Washington, which has provided billions of dollars of arms and aid to Ukraine, has said it’s up to Kyiv how it deals with Russia.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
215 Likes
155 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR