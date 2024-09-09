Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Kremlin, on report of missile supplies from Iran, says Tehran is its partner

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin, asked on Monday about a Wall Street Journal report that Iran has sent short-range ballistic missiles to Russia, said that Iran is Russia’s partner, and that the two countries are developing dialogue in all areas.

The Journal cited unidentified U.S. and European officials as saying that Iran had sent short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that he had seen the report but that not all such reports were correct.

“Iran is our important partner, we are developing our trade and economic relations, we are developing our cooperation and dialogue in all possible areas, including the most sensitive ones,” Peskov told reporters.

Tehran and Moscow have drawn closer since Russia ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022, with Iran supplying its Shahed drones to Russia’s military.

Reports of Iran transferring missiles to Russia are “psychological warfare”, senior Revolutionary Guards’ commander Fazlollah Nozari said on Monday according to state media.

Any Iranian transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia would mark a sharp escalation in the Ukraine war, the United States said on Friday.

