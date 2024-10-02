Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Kremlin calls for restraint in Middle East after Iranian attack on Israel

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin on Wednesday said the situation in the Middle East was developing in an alarming direction and called on all sides to exercise restraint.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia had contacts with all sides in the region and said Moscow condemned any action that caused the death of civilians.

The Israeli military said on Wednesday that regular infantry and armoured units were joining ground operations in southern Lebanon, stepping up pressure on Hezbollah, as Israel prepared to retaliate against a barrage of Iranian missile strikes.

“This situation is developing according to the most alarming scenario,” Peskov said.

“We call for restraint by all sides against the backdrop of what is happening. And of course, we condemn any actions which lead to the deaths of civilians.”

Asked what Moscow would do next and whether it would support Iran in the event of Tehran entering a full-scale conflict with Israel, Peskov said:

“We have contacts with all sides in this conflict, we continue to have these contacts and call on all sides for restraint.”

