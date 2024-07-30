Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Kremlin rejects ‘absurd’ accusations it is trying to meddle in U.S. election

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin on Tuesday dismissed as absurd U.S. intelligence assertions that Russia is seeking to meddle in the presidential election and said that U.S. spies were intent on casting Russia as an enemy.

U.S. intelligence officials have said that Russia is seeking to influence the November election, and that Moscow has used Russia-based influence-for-hire companies to shape U.S. public opinion.

“As for these accusations, they are absurd, and we strongly reject them,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked about the reports from Washington.

“There will be a lot of such statements as the U.S. elections approach because Russia and the head of the Russian state personally are essentially significant factors that both Republicans and Democrats exploit during their political struggle, especially in the election campaign,” said Peskov.

