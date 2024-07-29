Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Kremlin rejects Western media speculation that Russia was behind rail sabotage in France

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin on Monday dismissed Western media speculation that Russia was behind a series of attacks against the French railway system and said that Western media frequently tried to blame Moscow for everything without evidence.

Saboteurs struck France’s train network in a series of pre-dawn attacks across the country on Friday, causing travel chaos and exposing security gaps just hours before the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

France’s interior minister said on Saturday he could not rule out foreign involvement in an attack that sabotaged signal stations and cables on the country’s high-speed rail network, and some Western media outlets blamed Russia while others suggested left-wing activists were more likely culprits.

Asked about the media speculation that Russia was behind the attacks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: “These are just the latest fakes – more unsubstantiated accusations.”

“The fact is that there are a lot of such low-grade media, and even respected ones, that have recently not shied away from doing anything to blame Russia for everything that is happening,” Peskov said.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday that France suspects members of far-left groups were behind the sabotage of the rail network.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR