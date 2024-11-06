Kremlin says ‘let’s see’ if Trump victory will help end Ukraine war

reuters_tickers

4 minutes

By Guy Faulconbridge, Andrew Osborn and Dmitry Antonov

MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin reacted cautiously on Wednesday after Donald Trump was elected U.S. president, saying the U.S. was still a hostile state and that only time would tell if Trump’s rhetoric on ending the Ukraine war translated into reality.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 triggered the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis when the Soviet Union and the U.S. came close to nuclear war.

Trump’s re-election caps a remarkable comeback four years after the Republican was voted out of the White House and ushers in a new American leadership likely to test democratic institutions at home and relations abroad.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Trump had made some important statements about wanting to end the Ukraine war during his campaign, but only time would tell if they led to action.

“Let us not forget that we are talking about an unfriendly country, which is both directly and indirectly involved in a war against our state” (in Ukraine),” Peskov told reporters.

Peskov said he was not aware of any plans by President Vladimir Putin to congratulate Trump on his victory and that relations with Washington were at an historic low.

“We have repeatedly said that the U.S. is able to contribute to the end of this conflict. This cannot be done overnight, but… the U.S. is capable of changing the trajectory of its foreign policy. Will this happen, and if so, how … we will see after (the U.S. president’s inauguration in) January.”

Russian and U.S. diplomats say relations between the world’s two largest nuclear powers have only been worse during the depths of the Cold War. Russian officials from Putin down said ahead of the election that it made no difference to Moscow who won the White House, even as Kremlin-guided state media coverage showed a preference for Trump.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Moscow had no illusions about Trump, noting that there was what it called a bipartisan anti-Russian position among the U.S. ruling elite designed to try to contain Russia.

“Russia will work with the new administration when it ‘takes up residence’ in the White House, fiercely defending Russian national interests and focusing on achieving all the set objectives of the special military operation (in Ukraine),” the ministry said.

“Our conditions are unchanged and are well known in Washington.”

Kirill Dmitriev, the influential head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, struck a softer note, saying a Trump victory could be a chance to repair ties.

“This opens up new opportunities for resetting relations between Russia and the United States,” added Dmitriev, a former Goldman Sachs banker who has previously had contacts with the Trump team.

WAR IN UKRAINE

Trump, 78, has promised to swiftly end the war in Ukraine, though he has not explained exactly how he would do that.

Putin has said he is ready for talks, but that Russia’s territorial gains and claims must be accepted, something that the Ukrainian leadership has rejected as an unacceptable capitulation.

Russian forces are advancing at the fastest pace in at least a year in Ukraine and control about one fifth of the country.

That includes Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, about 80% of the Donbas – a coal-and-steel zone – and more than 70% of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that Trump’s win would probably be bad news for Ukraine, which relies on Washington as its top military backer.

“Trump has one useful quality for us: as a businessman to the core, he mortally dislikes spending money on various hangers–on,” said Medvedev, now a senior security official.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Andrew Osborn, Dmitry Antonov and Mark TrevelyanWriting by Andrew Osborn/Guy Faulconbridge Editing by Mark Trevelyan, Philippa Fletcher and Ros Russell)