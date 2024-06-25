Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Kremlin says any Trump peace plan for Ukraine would have to reflect reality on the ground

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said that any peace plan for Ukraine proposed by a possible future U.S. administration of Donald Trump would have to reflect the reality on the ground but that Russian President Vladimir Putin remained open to talks.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that two key advisers to Trump have presented him with a plan to end the war in Ukraine — if he wins the presidential election — that involves telling Ukraine it will only get more U.S. weapons if it enters into peace talks.

“The value of any plan lies in the nuances and in taking into account the real state of affairs on the ground,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters. “We do not know what kind of plan we are talking about, or what is set out in it.”

“President Putin has repeatedly said that Russia has been and remains open to negotiations, taking into account the real state of affairs on the ground,” he said. “We remain open to negotiations, and in order to evaluate the plan, we must first familiarise ourselves with it.”

Peskov said that Putin’s recent proposals for peace had not been accepted by the West or Ukraine.

“You know that Putin recently came up with a peace initiative, which unfortunately was not accepted by either the West or by the Ukrainians themselves,” he said.

