Kremlin says it cannot confirm report on planned nationalisation of energy companies

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Wednesday it could not confirm a report that Russia’s energy minister had put forward a proposal to nationalise the energy sector.

Russian authorities have repeatedly said they have no plans to de-privatise large companies, including oil and gas producers.

On Tuesday, a Telegram channel called EJ, citing unnamed sources, said Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev had suggested to President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in the Kremlin that the energy sector – a key provider of cash for the state – be nationalised.

“No, I can’t confirm this. I have nothing to say about this,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a daily conference call on Wednesday when asked about the report on Telegram.

