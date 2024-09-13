Kremlin says it disagrees with Turkey’s Erdogan that Crimea should return to Kyiv’s control

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia completely disagrees with comments from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan that Crimea should return to Ukrainian control, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Erdogan said this week that Turkish support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence was unwavering, and that the return of Crimea – which Russia seized from Ukraine and annexed in 2014 – was a requirement of international law.

Asked about Erdogan’s comments, Peskov said the topic of Crimea “falls under the category of disagreements between us and our Turkish friends.

“Here we have completely divergent opinions. At the same time, we do not abandon our deliberate attempts to explain to our Turkish friends and colleagues our point of view, our position”.

Peskov said that Erdogan was under pressure from the United States over its traditionally close economic ties with Moscow

“As for Turkey’s attempts to mitigate U.S. pressure, indeed, the U.S. is exerting undisguised pressure on the Turkish Republic, not shying away from intimidation, with consequences for the Turkish economy,” said Peskov.

The Kremlin said this week that President Vladimir Putin may visit Turkey for talks with Erdogan once preparations are completed.

Turkey, a NATO member, has played a key role as a go-between for Russia and Ukraine during their 2-1/2-year-old conflict, including arranging an export deal for Ukrainian grain.

Erdogan told Putin at a summit in Kazakhstan in July that Ankara could help end the conflict, but the Kremlin has not taken the Turkish leader up on his offer.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Andrew Osborn)