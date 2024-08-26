Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Kremlin says it has yet to see accusations against Telegram’s Durov

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Monday it did not know what Telegram founder Pavel Durov was accused of by France which arrested the billionaire on Saturday night outside Paris.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was right to wait to see what the official accusations against Durov were, if any, before commenting further.

Peskov said that President Vladimir Putin did not meet Durov in Baku last week.

