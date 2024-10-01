Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Kremlin says it is deeply concerned about Israeli raids in Lebanon

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Tuesday it was deeply concerned about Israel’s military activity in Lebanon and a reported strike on the Syrian capital, Damascus.

Israel said on Tuesday that intense fighting had erupted with the Hezbollah movement in southern Lebanon after its paratroops and commandos launched raids there, at the start of a ground incursion that followed airstrikes against Hezbollah’s leadership.

Separately, Syrian state media said on Tuesday morning that three civilians had been killed and nine others injured in an Israeli airstrike on Damascus.

“We are witnessing together that the geography of hostilities is expanding, which is further destabilising the region and increasing tensions. These tensions are destructive to the region and the surrounding areas. We remain deeply concerned,” Peskov said.

He added that Moscow was in constant contact with Damascus.

“We see no immediate risks at the moment, but of course we condemn such strikes against a sovereign state,” said Peskov.

