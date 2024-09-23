Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Kremlin says it will study Zelenskiy’s ‘victory plan’ if details are released officially

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Monday it would study what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has billed as his “victory plan” to end the war with Russia as and when official information on it was released.

Zelenskiy is due to present the plan to U.S. President Joe Biden this week and his two potential successors, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, during a trip to the United States which will see Zelenskiy address the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.

The plan, details of which Zelenskiy has so far publicly held back, appears to be a big push from Zelenskiy to try to persuade Washington and other allies to provide further and deeper aid to his country in an effort to force Moscow to end the conflict on terms acceptable to Kyiv.

Ukrainian officials have suggested that Russia could eventually be invited to a summit to discuss a resolution to the conflict under the new plan.

Asked about Zelenskiy’s initiative, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters:

“We believe that one should not analyse media reports. If information about it appears in official sources we will of course scrutinise it. There is a lot of contradictory and unreliable information on it out there, so we are very cautious about this.”

