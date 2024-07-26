Kremlin says it will weigh how to retaliate over EU transfer of frozen asset proceeds to Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia will carefully consider how to respond to the European Union’s transfer to Ukraine of 1.5 billion euros ($1.63 billion) taken from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said earlier that the EU was transferring the funds to Kyiv on Friday for “the defence and reconstruction of Ukraine.”

In a call with reporters, Peskov said that the EU’s move was “illegal” and that Russia would take “well-thought-out actions” in response.

He said: “Such steps by the European Commission will not remain unanswered.”

Russia has repeatedly threatened retaliation to any use of frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine.

($1 = 0.9213 euros)