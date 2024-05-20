Kremlin says military will hold nuclear exercises in appropriate timeframe

reuters_tickers

1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Monday that exercises involving non-strategic nuclear weapons that President Vladimir Putin has ordered would be held “in the relevant timeframes” and that this was a matter for the defence ministry.

Putin earlier this month ordered his military to practise the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons after what Moscow said were threats from France, Britain and the United States.

When asked about the exercises, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “This is a question for the defence ministry. There is indeed an order from the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, it will be executed in the relevant timeframes.”