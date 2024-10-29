Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Kremlin says Russia could target Rheinmetall plant in Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A military factory of German concern Rheinmetall which opened in Ukraine in late October could become a target for Russian attacks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

When asked about the plant, Peskov said it would ‘of course’ be a legitimate target.

Rheinmetall said that it was not the first such threat from Moscow and that their operations in Ukraine were well protected. Rheinmetall said in July 2024 that it plans to open four military factories in Ukraine.

The first factory intends to produce a batch of Lynx infantry fighting vehicles by the end of the year, the head of the German concern, Armin Papperger, told Ukrainian media.

Rheinmetall intends to open the second plant in the near future, Papperger said, adding that Rheinmetall also plans to open a gunpowder factory in Ukraine, a tank ammunition plant, as well as to set up production of air defence systems.

Deputy spokesman of Russian Foreign Ministry Andrei Nastasin said in late July that Rheinmetall’s facilities, if built, would be a ‘legitimate target’ for the Russian army.

