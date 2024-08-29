Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Kremlin says Telegram boss Durov’s case should not become political persecution

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Thursday that Telegram founder Pavel Durov’s case should not turn into “political persecution” after a French judge put the Russian-born tech entrepreneur under formal investigation.

The judge said he was suspected of complicity in running an online platform that allows illicit transactions, images of child sex abuse and drug trafficking. He is also being investigated for alleged money laundering and the refusal to cooperate with judicial authorities.

A lawyer for Durov said it was “totally absurd” to suggest the head of a social network was responsible for any criminal acts committed on the platform.

“I don’t think we should continue making any judgements now,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “We have already said that he is a French citizen, he has everything needed to organise his legal defence.

“The main thing is that what is happening in France does not turn into political persecution. We know that the president of France has denied any connection (of the case) with politics, but on the other hand, certain accusations are being made. We will see what happens next.”

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that there was no political motive in Durov’s detention.

Peskov also confirmed that Durov still holds Russian citizenship and said that Moscow would be ready to assist him, if necessary, as it would any Russian citizen.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
74 Likes
53 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
90 Likes
83 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR