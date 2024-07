Kremlin says Trump presidency yielded nothing good for Russia, but at least there was dialogue

reuters_tickers

1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Wednesday that nothing good for Russia had come of Donald Trump’s 2017-2021 U.S. presidency, but that there had at least been dialogue between Moscow and Washington which was a positive thing in itself.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the comments in a conference call with reporters.