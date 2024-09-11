Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Kremlin says Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil facilities have a minimal impact

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil infrastructure had a minimal impact thanks to the work of Russia’s air defence units and other defensive measures.

Ukraine has stepped up attacks on Russian oil refineries and depots with drones from the start of the year. Moscow calls the attacks “terrorist acts”. Ukraine says they are retaliatory.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said measures were being taken to ensure such strikes did not affect energy supplies to the Russian people and economy.

“Thanks to protective measures and the effectiveness of the air defences, the effectiveness of these massive strikes is minimal,” Peskov told a daily conference call with reporters.

In one of the latest strikes, a drone earlier this month hit Moscow oil refinery, crucial for the fuel supplies to the Russian capital.

“Measures are being taken to eliminate the negative impact of such incidents on the overall process of supplying energy resources to the country’s economy and, first of all, to citizens. Therefore, there are no concerns on this account,” Peskov said.

In order to ensure stable supplies of the fuel on domestic market, Russia had expanded gasoline exports ban until the end of the year.

