Kremlin says US pressure on Russian media is unacceptable after TV presenter charged

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin on Friday accused the United States of applying unacceptable pressure to Russian media after the U.S. Justice Department charged Virginia-based Russian TV contributor Dimitri Simes and his wife with schemes to violate U.S. sanctions.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Washington was trying to ensure that Moscow’s own perspective on world affairs was not available to people.