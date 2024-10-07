Kremlin says VGTRK state media holding has been victim of a large hacking attack

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Monday that state media holding VGTRK had been targeted in what it called an unprecedented hacking attack and that the company was working had to try to overcome the consequences.

VGTRK said earlier on Monday that its online service had come under a cyberattack overnight, but that radio and television broadcasting were working as normal despite the attack.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said specialists were working to determine who was behind the attack on what he called a critical infrastructure object.