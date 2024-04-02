Kremlin says visit by Venezuela’s Maduro is in works

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Tuesday that a visit by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to Russia was being prepared, a sign of continued close ties between the two major oil-producing nations which are both at odds with the United States.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the visit was at “a high degree of preparation”, and that all that remained was to agree a date.

Venezuela has in recent years maintained close relations with Russia, offering Moscow a degree of diplomatic support for its campaign in Ukraine.

Russia has supported Maduro’s government amid an extended confrontation with the United States and prolonged domestic unrest.