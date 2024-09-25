Kremlin says Zelenskiy is making “fatal mistake” by trying to force it to make peace

reuters_tickers

1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia said on Wednesday that a plan by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to force it to make peace was a “fatal mistake” that would have consequences for Kyiv.

Zelenskiy told the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday that the war between Russia and Ukraine could not be calmed by talks alone and that Moscow must be forced into peace.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “Such a position is a fatal mistake, a systemic mistake. This is a profound misconception that will inevitably have consequences for the Kyiv regime.”

Peskov said that Russia wants peace, but the issue cannot be forced, adding: “A position based on an attempt to force Russia into peace is an absolutely fatal mistake, because it is impossible to force Russia into peace.”

He said: “Russia is a supporter of peace, but on the condition that the foundations of its security are ensured.”

Putin said in June that Russia would end the war in Ukraine only if Kyiv agreed to drop its ambitions to join NATO and to hand over the entirety of four regions claimed by Moscow, demands Kyiv swiftly rejected as tantamount to surrender.

Ukraine and its Western allies say Putin must be prevented from winning the war because, if not stopped, he will threaten other neighbouring states. Putin has cast the conflict as an existential struggle for Russia, while denying he has any interest in expanding the war to other countries.