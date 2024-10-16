Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Kremlin suggests Europe is struggling to mobilise its arms industries for Ukraine

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin suggested on Wednesday that many European countries were starting to face difficulties when it came to mobilising their military-industrial industries to help Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was responding to a question about the French and German arms industries, but he did not name any European countries himself or say how or why they were allegedly struggling to help Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron said last week that work continued regarding military supplies for Ukraine while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a 1.4 billion euro ($1.53 billion) military aid package for Kyiv by the end of 2024.

Peskov suggested there were problems though.

“This mobilisation of capabilities for ephemeral goals is contrary to the interests of the economic development of these countries, and clearly the capacities of these countries are not designed for such efforts,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“In time, we hope, an understanding that such spending is unnecessary will become sharper and will sink in among more and more of the political establishment of these countries.”

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
215 Likes
155 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR