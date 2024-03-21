Kremlin will retaliate if the EU uses profits from Russian assets to arm Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia will take retaliatory measures in accordance with its own interests and use every legal mechanism at its disposal if the European Union uses profits from frozen Russian assets to buy arms for Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the comments ahead of a meeting of EU leaders at which the matter is due to be discussed.

“Naturally, we will use all possible judicial mechanisms, those that are available now, and all those that become available in the future,” Peskov told reporters.

“And on the basis of reciprocity we will not retaliate in kind, but choose different methods in a way that corresponds to our own interests,” he said.