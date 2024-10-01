Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Kyiv’s defence chief dismisses deputies in ministry reshuffle

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine’s defence minister is dismissing three of his deputies in a reshuffle as Kyiv struggles to fend off Moscow’s 2 1/2-year-old invasion, he said on Tuesday.

Rustem Umerov said in a social media post he had asked the government to relieve Stanilsav Haider, Oleksandr Serhiy and Yuriy Dzhygyr of their duties as deputy defence ministers, and Liudmyla Darahan as ministry secretary.

“I have set the task of completing the process of cleansing the system of procurement in close cooperation with law enforcement and anti-corruption authorities,” Umerov said.

New appointments will be announced shortly.

Ukrainian officials have sought to streamline bureaucracy and crack down on corruption amid Russia’s full-scale invasion.

(Reporting by Dan Peleshchuk in Kyiv and Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Tom Hogue and Ed Osmond)

