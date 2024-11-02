Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Kyiv calls on Russia to provide list of Ukrainian prisoners of war

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian parliament’s commissioner for human rights, called on Russia on Sunday to provide a list of Ukrainian prisoners of war ready for exchange after Moscow accused Kyiv of sabotaging the exchange process.

“I would like to receive from the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation all lists of Ukrainian prisoners of war, whom the Russian Federation is ready to urgently return!” Lubinets wrote on his Telegram messaging channel. “We are always ready to exchange prisoners of war!”

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
304 Likes
194 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
71 Likes
54 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
88 Likes
76 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR