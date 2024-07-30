Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Kyiv invites Chinese foreign minister to visit Ukraine

KYIV (Reuters) – The Ukrainian government has invited Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit Ukraine and Beijing indicated it was “interested” in the proposal, a spokesman for Kyiv’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

“We are ready to welcome Minister Wang Yi in Ukraine to see first-hand the consequences of the Russian aggression against our country and hold deeper bilateral talks with him on a number of bilateral, regional and international issues,” foreign ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi told a briefing in Kyiv.

