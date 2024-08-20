Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Kyiv says its forces under heavy Russian attack in east Ukraine

This content was published on
1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s military said its forces had come under multiple Russian attacks over the course of Tuesday on the Toretsk and Pokrovsk fronts in eastern Ukraine.

In a statement, the military said Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions around Toretsk, including the settlement of Niu-York, but did not say what the outcome of that fight was.

Earlier, Russia said its forces had taken control of Niu-York, but Reuters was unable to independently verify that.

The Pokrovsk front is where Russia is concentrating its main attack, the Ukrainian military said. It said its forces had repelled 49 Russian attacks on Tuesday, and that another 13 clashes were still underway.

