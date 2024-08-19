Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Kyiv says Russian forces pressing hard in eastern Ukraine

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s military said its troops were subjected to dozens of attacks by Russian forces on Monday around Toretsk and Pokrovsk, two settlements in eastern Ukraine where Moscow is gaining ground against embattled Ukrainian forces.

In a statement, the military said Russian troops attacked Ukrainian defenders 21 times over the course of Monday in the Toretsk area, with some of the attacks still ongoing after nightfall.

It also said there were 63 skirmishes on Monday around Pokrovsk, a logistics hub. The Pokrovsk front is the area with the most intense fighting in eastern Ukraine with a record number of clashes reported last week.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
57 Likes
33 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
66 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
27 Likes
57 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR