The strike, a relatively rare phenomenon in Switzerland, comes as negotiations have been ongoing for a new union agreement in the construction sector. The current agreement expires at the end of the year. The striking workers denounced an alleged upsurge in temporary working on building sites, precarious job situation of older workers and massive sub-contracting often leading to wage dumping.
There are some 1,400 construction businesses in the Geneva area, employing some 12,000 people.
