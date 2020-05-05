This content was published on May 5, 2020 12:31 PM

The Dar Assalam moasque on the outskirts of Lucerne suspended the controversial imam last October. (Keystone/Alexandra Wey)

The justice authorities have dropped a legal inquiry against an imam in central Switzerland suspected of making controversial statements about wife-beating.

The cantonal prosecutor’s office in Lucerne announced that it could not find evidence supporting allegations raised by the SonntagsZeitung newspaper.

The paper reported that the iman of a mosque in Kriens advised husbands during Friday payers to discipline with physical violence if they disobey.

Investigators could not find any documents or witnesses to confirm the accusations, the prosecutor’s officeexternal link said on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old cleric was suspended from the Dar Assalam mosque shortly after the inquiry was launched last October.

In the wake of the incident, the Dar Assalam organisation, which represents the Islamic community in central Switzerland, recommended that all prayers be recorded and stored for 12 months.

Four years ago, the iman from Iraq was acquitted in a trial for allegedly supporting militant groups. He reportedly arrived in Switzerland in 2007.



swissinfo.ch/ug

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes