This is the first visit by a Swiss president to the White House.

Swiss President Ueli Maurer met with US President Donald Trump on Thursday to discuss trade relations and Switzerland’s role as an intermediary between the US and Iran and Venezuela.

"President Trump expressed his gratitude for Switzerland’s role in facilitating international mediation and diplomatic relations on behalf of the United States," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.

At a press conference after the meeting, Maurer said that the meeting was a good conversation in a good atmosphere.

"The USA is seeking cooperation because it has been satisfied with our work in Iran so far," said Maurer.

Last month Switzerland agreed to represent the interests of the United States in the South American country under a “good offices” agreement. Venezuela has not yet responded to the US request. The Alpine nation has been an intermediary between the US and Iran since 1980 after the cessation of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

However, Maurer said that Iran and Venezuela were not the main subjects of the meeting. President Trump is open to discussion on a free trade agreement, Maurer said. Both countries were committed to reaching a deal faster than the European Union. The Swiss president acknowledged that a free trade agreement was a complex matter and that Switzerland was not at the top of the US list.

"But I sensed that that was what they wanted. I don't think Mr Trump is concerned about details. But he is positive about that and I assume that his negotiators will notice that as well," he said.

