Large police operation underway near Munich’s Nazi documentation centre

BERLIN (Reuters) -A large police operation is underway in Munich in response to an incident near the German city’s Nazi documentation centre, police said on Thursday.

Munich police asked the public to avoid the area in a post on social media platform X.

Police also said a helicopter had been deployed to the area to give them a better overview of the situation.

The centre, which documents the history of the Nazi dictatorship, is located near the Israeli consulate general in Munich’s Maxvorstadt neighbourhood.

(Writing by Rachel More; editing by Matthias Williams)