This content was published on February 20, 2018 3:28 PM Feb 20, 2018 - 15:28

Anna Gabriel (centre) in a file photo from April 7, 2016 (Keystone)

Anna Gabriel, a leading figure in the Catalonian separatist movement, will not leave Switzerland to appear before a Spanish court on Wednesday, she has told Swiss media.



Gabriel denounced “political persecution” in interviews with the Le Temps newspapeexternal linkr and Swiss public radio RTSexternal link on Tuesday.



She is among the Catalan politicians who have been called to appear before the Supreme Court in Madrid to give evidence. She and other members of the former left-wing alliance, Candidatura d’Unitat Popular (CUP), could face criminal charges of sedition and rebellion after organising an independence referendum for Catalonia in violation of the Spanish constitution last October. The penalty is up to 30 years in prison.



“As I won’t get a fair trial at home, I have been looking for a country that could protect my rights,” she told Le Temps. “I have been persecuted for my political activities and the government press has already found me guilty.”



Political asylum?



Spain could request her extradition as part of the Schengen agreement with Switzerland



“Switzerland will decide my fate.” Gabriel told RTS. She added that an extradition would be illegal in any case, because it was a case of “political persecution”.



“If I stay in Switzerland, I will try and go back into academia, to settle here and work,” said the former professor of law at the Autonomous University of Barcelona. But she could be imprisoned while waiting to be extradited, she continued. In that case, she would ask for political asylum, Gabriel said,



Gabriel is not the only leading Catalonian politician to be residing abroad. Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont and four members of his former Cabinet have also ignored a court summons late last year and are currently in Belgium.



Good offices Switzerland ready to help mediate in Catalonia By Balz Rigendinger Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy refuses to talk to Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont. In the conflict over Catalonia's ...

RTS/Le Temps/SDA-ATS/ilj

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.