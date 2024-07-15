Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Latvia bans entry for Belarus passenger cars

VILNIUS (Reuters) – Latvia will no longer allow Belarus-registered passenger cars to enter its territory from Belarus or Russia, a government agency said on Monday.

The ban, which takes effect on Tuesday, has been introduced under a new package of EU sanctions which “has largely adjusted the sanctions imposed on Belarus with the sanctions imposed on Russia”, Latvia’s State Revenue Service said.

European Union member states bordering Russia – Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Finland – as well as non-EU Norway banned the entry of vehicles with Russian number plates last year, as part of sanctions imposed on Russia and its citizens in connection with the war in Ukraine.

