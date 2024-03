Latvian foreign minister resigns, Latvian public broadcaster says

1 minute

HELSINKI (Reuters) – Latvian Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karins said he would leave his post from April 10, Latvian public broadcaster LSM reported on Thursday.

The resignation follows the decision of Latvia’s prosecutor general to open a criminal investigation into Karins’ air travel expenses, including the use of private jets, during his previous tenure as prime minister, LSM added.