Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Lauberhorn race The most important ski race of the year – in numbers

...
A Swiss skiier during the 2018 FIS Ski World Cup in Wengen

The 88th event is expected to attract 50,000 ski enthusiasts.

(Keystone)

The 88th instalment of the Lauberhorn ski race has kicked off this weekend in the Swiss resort of Wengen. What are some of the facts and figures driving the ski event that captures the world's attention?

There are a lot of superlatives to describe the Lauberhorn ski race. It's the oldest and longest race of the International Ski Federation's Ski World Cup, and the most important sporting event in the Jungfrau ski region. It draws one of the largest audiences on Swiss television – more than one million viewers.

Clearly, the race is an extraordinary event, but here are some concrete figures to help grasp its magnitude – and that of the resources it takes to organise it – even better.

the 88th Lauberhorn race in numbers
(swissinfo.ch)

swissinfo.ch

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.







Click here to see more newsletters

swissinfo EN

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

swissinfo.ch

Join us on Facebook!

×