This content was published on January 13, 2018 11:00 AM Jan 13, 2018 - 11:00

The 88th event is expected to attract 50,000 ski enthusiasts. (Keystone)

The 88th instalment of the Lauberhorn ski race has kicked off this weekend in the Swiss resort of Wengen. What are some of the facts and figures driving the ski event that captures the world's attention?



There are a lot of superlatives to describe the Lauberhorn ski race. It's the oldest and longest race of the International Ski Federation's Ski World Cup, and the most important sporting event in the Jungfrau ski region. It draws one of the largest audiences on Swiss television – more than one million viewers.

Clearly, the race is an extraordinary event, but here are some concrete figures to help grasp its magnitude – and that of the resources it takes to organise it – even better.



