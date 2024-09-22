Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Leaders at climate change meetings in New York warn of growing mistrust between nations

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

By Simon Jessop and Valerie Volcovici

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A marathon week of climate change meetings opened in New York on Sunday, with celebrities and world leaders mingling with corporate leaders over talks on how to drive climate action forward.

On Sunday, U.N. Secretary General António Guterres launched a two-day, climate-themed “Summit for the Future” as part of the U.N. General Assembly. National leaders addressed the group after adopting a “Pact for the Future” aimed at ensuring and increasing cooperation between nations.

Many underlined the urgent need for more access to climate finance, and some warned that mistrust was growing between nations as climate-fueled disasters mount.

“International challenges are moving faster than our ability to solve them,” Guterres told leaders at the summit. “Crises are interacting and feeding off each other – for example, as digital technologies spread climate disinformation, that deepens distrust and fuels polarization.”

Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados echoed Guterres’ warning and urged a “reset” in how global institutions are governed so they can better respond to crises and serve those most in need.

“The distress in our institutions of governance, the mistrust between the governors and the governed, will continue to foster social alienation the world over at the very time that we need to find as many people as possible to shape a new world,” Mottley said.

On Monday, the U.N. climate summit continues with speeches from China, India, and the United States.

Elsewhere, U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to deliver a speech at an event also attended by actress and climate activist Jane Fonda and World Bank President Ajay Banga, among others.

With the U.N. General Assembly marking the last all-country gathering before the COP29 climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, this week offers an opportunity to advance global negotiations on setting a new annual global finance target.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
93 Likes
63 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
57 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR