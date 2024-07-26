Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Leaders of Australia, New Zealand and Canada call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

SYDNEY (Reuters) – The leaders of Australia, New Zealand and Canada called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza in a joint statement on Friday.

“An immediate ceasefire is needed desperately,” the statement said.

“Civilians must be protected, and a sustained increase in the flow of assistance throughout Gaza is needed to address the humanitarian situation.”

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris pressured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday to help reach a Gaza ceasefire deal that would ease the suffering of Palestinian civilians, striking a tougher tone than President Joe Biden.

