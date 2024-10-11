Leaders of EU states in Mediterranean say ceasefire in Middle East is needed, now

reuters_tickers

2 minutes

PAPHOS, Cyprus (Reuters) – Leaders of nine European Union member states in the Mediterranean on Friday called for an immediate ceasefire after a sharp escalation in conflict between Israel and forces of Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“Amid the backdrop of the conflict in Gaza in the broader region, we express our deep concern at the escalation of a military confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah,” a statement from EU leaders attending a summit, known as MED9, read after meeting in Cyprus.

“We seek an immediate ceasefire throughout the Blue Line and the timely dispatch of humanitarian aid to Lebanon,” leaders including France, Italy, Spain, Greece and Portugal said in a joint statement, referring to a U.N. mapped demarcation line separating Lebanon from Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah erupted one year ago when the Iranian-backed group began launching rockets at northern Israel in support of the Palestinian militant group Hamas at the start of the Gaza war, which followed a bloody rampage by Hamas through communities in southern Israel that killed 1,200 people in a matter of hours.

The conflict has intensified in recent weeks, with Israel bombing southern Lebanon, Beirut’s southern suburbs and the Bekaa Valley, killing many of Hezbollah’s top leaders, and sending ground troops into areas of southern Lebanon. Hezbollah for its part has fired rockets deeper into Israel.

Earlier on

Friday, two peacekeepers were injured after two explosions near a watchtower in southern Lebanon, the United Nations peacekeeping force there, UNIFIL, said.