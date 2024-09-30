Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Lebanese arrive in Turkey shaken by war, hope for quick return

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Some of the hundreds of Lebanese citizens who arrived in Istanbul on Monday after fleeing Israeli airstrikes in the homeland said they were shaken but hoped to return home soon.

Israel has struck targets in Beirut and elsewhere in Lebanon during a two-week wave of attacks that has killed several Hezbollah commanders and also some 1,000 other people, according to the Lebanese government. Many more have fled their homes.

All Middle East Airlines flights from Beirut to Istanbul were sold out on Monday, the company’s website said. Turkish Airlines and Pegasus Airlines have cancelled their flights to Beirut in the coming days.

“The situation in Lebanon is very bad. The war is increasing dramatically and lots of bombings happen in Beirut. We are hearing the (military) flights all night…in the sky,” said Aref Arhad, 33, a Beirut resident who arrived in Istanbul on Monday on a Middle East Airlines flight.

He said he hoped to be able to go back to Beirut in a few days if the situation improves.

Lina Diab, a Lebanese journalist, said the area where she lives was still safe but she decided to leave as a precaution.

“We don’t want to live (with) the stress, so I prefer to come to Istanbul, stay for a while, watch what will happen,” she said waiting for luggage. “Hopefully we go back soon to Lebanon.”

