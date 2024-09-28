Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Lebanon’s Hezbollah confirms leader Nasrallah killed

DUBAI (Reuters) -Lebanon’s Hezbollah confirmed on Saturday that its leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was killed.

The group said in a statement it would continue its battle against Israel “in support of Gaza and Palestine, and in defence of Lebanon and its steadfast and honourable people”.

Israel said earlier on Saturday it had killed Nasrallah in an airstrike in Beirut’s southern suburbs a day earlier.

Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV started airing Koran verses after the announcement of Nasrallah’s death.

