Lebanon’s Hezbollah confirms top military commander Ibrahim Aqil killed in Israel strike

reuters_tickers

1 minute

CAIRO (Reuters) – Lebanon’s Iran-aligned Hezbollah group confirmed in the early hours of Saturday that its top military commander Ibrahim Aqil was killed, calling him “one of its top leaders”, without providing further details on his killing.

The Israeli military and a security source in Lebanon said Ibrahim Aqil was killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut earlier on Friday.