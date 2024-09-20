Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Lebanon’s Hezbollah confirms top military commander Ibrahim Aqil killed in Israel strike

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

CAIRO (Reuters) – Lebanon’s Iran-aligned Hezbollah group confirmed in the early hours of Saturday that its top military commander Ibrahim Aqil was killed, calling him “one of its top leaders”, without providing further details on his killing.

The Israeli military and a security source in Lebanon said Ibrahim Aqil was killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut earlier on Friday.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
84 Likes
56 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
57 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR