Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Lebanon’s Hezbollah will pick new leader at earliest opportunity, says its deputy chief

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s Hezbollah will choose a successor to its slain secretary-general Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah “at the earliest opportunity” and will continue the fight against Israel, the Iran-backed group’s deputy chief Naim Qassem said on Monday.

He spoke in a televised speech, the first appearance for a Hezbollah official since Nasrallah was killed on Friday in an Israeli air attack on the southern suburbs of Lebanon’s capital.

“We will choose a secretary-general for the party at the earliest opportunity… and we will fill the leadership and positions on a permanent basis,” Qassem said, speaking in front of wooden panels from an undisclosed location.

Qassem said Hezbollah’s fighters had continued to fire rockets as deep as 150 kilometres (93 miles) into Israeli territory, and were ready to face any possible Israeli ground incursion.

“What we are doing is the bare minimum… We know that the battle may be long,” he said. “We will win as we won in the liberation of 2006 in the face of the Israeli enemy,” he added, referring to the last bloody conflict between the two foes.

Qassem, who called for patience from supporters, said Hezbollah was dealing with the assassination of its cadres by appointing replacements.

“Israel was not able to reach our military capabilities, and what its media says about hitting most of the medium and long-range capabilities is a dream they have not achieved and will never achieve,” he said, referring to Hezbollah’s rockets.

He also blamed the United States for providing what he described as “limitless” support to Israel.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
150 Likes
107 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
5 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
53 Likes
52 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR