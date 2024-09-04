Lebanon’s Salameh to remain in detention until hearing is scheduled, sources say

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Former Lebanese central bank chief Riad Salameh, who was arrested on Tuesday over alleged financial crimes, will remain in detention until a hearing is scheduled, likely next week, two judicial sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

After he is interrogated, the presiding judge can decide whether to keep him in detention, the sources said, adding that no decision had yet been taken on the matter.